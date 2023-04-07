In What Direction Will Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG) was $193.54 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $194.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159935 shares were traded. ABG stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2021, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $250.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $201.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Villasana George A sold 2,828 shares for $235.60 per share. The transaction valued at 666,287 led to the insider holds 4,290 shares of the business.

Maric Miran sold 489 shares of ABG for $115,120 on Mar 08. The SVP, Strategy & Innovation now owns 3,541 shares after completing the transaction at $235.42 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Villasana George A, who serves as the SVP, CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 2,202 shares for $238.01 each. As a result, the insider received 524,098 and left with 7,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Asbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABG has reached a high of $253.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.92.

Shares Statistics:

ABG traded an average of 251.31K shares per day over the past three months and 200.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.34M. Shares short for ABG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.27M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.65% and a Short% of Float of 16.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ABG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 29, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.4 and a low estimate of $7.55, while EPS last year was $9.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.05, with high estimates of $8.67 and low estimates of $6.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.16 and $25.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $31.06. EPS for the following year is $31.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $38.38 and $25.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.58B. As of the current estimate, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.91B, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.77B, a decrease of -4.50% over than the figure of -$5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.43B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.17B and the low estimate is $13.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.