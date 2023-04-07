In What Direction Will Montauk Renewables Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Goes From Here?

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) closed the day trading at $6.82 up 1.19% from the previous closing price of $6.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 248579 shares were traded. MNTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNTK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On February 19, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Hill Scott E sold 104,147 shares for $12.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,398 led to the insider holds 620,460 shares of the business.

McClain Sean F sold 60,000 shares of MNTK for $725,572 on Nov 28. The President and CEO now owns 757,989 shares after completing the transaction at $12.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Montauk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTK has reached a high of $20.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNTK traded about 256.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNTK traded about 250.92k shares per day. A total of 141.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.86M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 10.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $57.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.8M to a low estimate of $52.85M. As of the current estimate, Montauk Renewables Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.26M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.22M, an increase of 74.80% over than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.65M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.13M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $234.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.4M and the low estimate is $203M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.