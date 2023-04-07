In What Direction Will Resources Connection Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) was $15.71 for the day, up 2.75% from the previous closing price of $15.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 308790 shares were traded. RGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $49 previously.

On June 19, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Cherbak Anthony sold 15,000 shares for $16.94 per share. The transaction valued at 254,158 led to the insider holds 45,788 shares of the business.

Cherbak Anthony sold 30,000 shares of RGP for $490,743 on Jan 06. The Director now owns 45,788 shares after completing the transaction at $16.36 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, von Maltzan Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $15.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,820 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resources’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGP has reached a high of $23.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.66.

Shares Statistics:

RGP traded an average of 229.13K shares per day over the past three months and 272.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.18M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 700.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 566.93k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, RGP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55. The current Payout Ratio is 24.50% for RGP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.75M to a low estimate of $180.5M. As of the current estimate, Resources Connection Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.03M, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.77M, a decrease of -10.90% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $772.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $771.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $772.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.02M, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $785.46M and the low estimate is $737M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.