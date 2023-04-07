In What Direction Will Valmont Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:VMI) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) was $291.87 for the day, up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $291.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 229259 shares were traded. VMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $292.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On June 03, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $297.

Boenning & Scattergood Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $350.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Schapper Aaron M sold 4,033 shares for $309.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,247,146 led to the insider holds 13,629 shares of the business.

Kaniewski Stephen G sold 7,290 shares of VMI for $2,390,357 on Nov 29. The President and CEO now owns 52,505 shares after completing the transaction at $327.90 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Schapper Aaron M, who serves as the EVP Infrastructure of the company, sold 1,951 shares for $325.90 each. As a result, the insider received 635,831 and left with 9,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMI has reached a high of $353.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $213.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 315.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 296.85.

Shares Statistics:

VMI traded an average of 133.72K shares per day over the past three months and 148.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.85M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VMI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 256.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 258.93k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.85, VMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 18.70% for VMI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.58 and a low estimate of $3.44, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.28, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $3.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.84 and $13.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.82. EPS for the following year is $15.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $15.88 and $15.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Valmont Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $963.28M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.