Invest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) closed at $3.77 in the last session, down -1.31% from day before closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 192978 shares were traded. ABOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.10 and its Current Ratio is at 23.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 30, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABOS has reached a high of $10.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7926.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABOS traded on average about 87.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 110.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.55M. Insiders hold about 15.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABOS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 618.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 597.02k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$1.48.