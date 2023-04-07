Invest in Beam Global (BEEM) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $12.78 in the prior trading day, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at $12.17, down -4.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207765 shares were traded. BEEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 13, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 4,980 shares for $16.56 per share. The transaction valued at 82,454 led to the insider holds 102,949 shares of the business.

Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 10,176 shares of BEEM for $166,076 on Nov 14. The 10% Owner now owns 1,005,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.32 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 24,146 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 352,227 and left with 1,015,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $25.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 118.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 173.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.15M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.13% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $7.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.35M to a low estimate of $5.34M. As of the current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $3.49M, an estimated increase of 109.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61M, an increase of 128.40% over than the figure of $109.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9M, up 137.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.15M and the low estimate is $30.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 109.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.