Invest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.34 in the prior trading day, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) closed at $0.35, up 2.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107797 shares were traded. CPHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3490 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 08, 2010, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has reached a high of $4.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3647.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 168.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.34M. Insiders hold about 54.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPHI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 37.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 15.59k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.