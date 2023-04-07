Invest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) closed at $0.45 in the last session, down -4.26% from day before closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0151 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73179 shares were traded. DTEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5174 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DTEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on April 13, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $14 previously.

On July 12, 2016, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on July 12, 2016, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTEA has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0174.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DTEA traded on average about 36.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 96.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.26M. Insiders hold about 46.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DTEA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 9.58k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.