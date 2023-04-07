Invest in TFI International Inc. (TFII) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) closed at $111.42 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $112.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 139611 shares were traded. TFII stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TFII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $111.

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $103.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $103 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TFI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFII has reached a high of $128.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TFII traded on average about 238.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.17M. Insiders hold about 10.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.16% stake in the company. Shares short for TFII as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.03M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TFII is 1.89, which was 1.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.05, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.73 and $7.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.57. EPS for the following year is $8.67, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $8.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, TFI International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.81B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.54B and the low estimate is $6.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.