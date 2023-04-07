Invest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) closed at $22.56 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $22.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140696 shares were traded. THR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at THR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 16, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Harris-Peterson Candace sold 6,358 shares for $27.15 per share. The transaction valued at 172,620 led to the insider holds 12,799 shares of the business.

NESSER JOHN T III bought 1,959 shares of THR for $36,829 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 56,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Thames Bruce, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 3,150 shares for $15.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,794 and bolstered with 209,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thermon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THR has reached a high of $27.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, THR traded on average about 206.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 202.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for THR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 202.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 220.17k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.89M to a low estimate of $113.46M. As of the current estimate, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.58M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.17M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $433M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $431.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.67M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $458.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.65M and the low estimate is $453.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.