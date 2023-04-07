Investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $90.13, down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $91.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141179 shares were traded. AEIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $95 from $100 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $94 to $110.

On June 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $78.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on June 23, 2022, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Donikowski Tina sold 1,813 shares for $94.27 per share. The transaction valued at 170,912 led to the insider holds 7,955 shares of the business.

Minnix Lanesha sold 725 shares of AEIS for $54,962 on May 09. The Director now owns 4,896 shares after completing the transaction at $75.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEIS has reached a high of $101.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEIS traded 188.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 180.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Shares short for AEIS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.79M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, AEIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.39 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.72 and $5.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $417.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $426M to a low estimate of $407.7M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $397.46M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $412.62M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $394.37M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.