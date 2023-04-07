Investing in Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) closed at $7.84 down -3.80% from its previous closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143563 shares were traded. GHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $12 from $16.50 previously.

On July 14, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on February 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR bought 470 shares for $10.19 per share. The transaction valued at 4,786 led to the insider holds 210,382 shares of the business.

BOK SCOTT L bought 23,000 shares of GHL for $233,220 on Nov 18. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,678,388 shares after completing the transaction at $10.14 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, BOK SCOTT L, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 24,850 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,771 and bolstered with 1,655,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHL has reached a high of $15.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GHL has traded an average of 65.04K shares per day and 59.96k over the past ten days. A total of 18.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.90M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GHL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 190.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 218.2k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GHL is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $80M to a low estimate of $71.86M. As of the current estimate, Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.44M, an estimated increase of 64.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.35M, an increase of 106.20% over than the figure of $64.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GHL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.45M, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $357.81M and the low estimate is $292.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.