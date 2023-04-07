Investing in Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) closed at $28.41 up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $28.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64993 shares were traded. NWPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northwest Pipe Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On November 01, 2013, Boenning & Scattergood reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $40.

Boenning & Scattergood reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 07, 2013, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when FRANSON MICHAEL C sold 712 shares for $34.01 per share. The transaction valued at 24,214 led to the insider holds 16,924 shares of the business.

FRANSON MICHAEL C sold 1,851 shares of NWPX for $62,937 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 17,636 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, ROMAN RICHARD A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,411 shares for $32.05 each. As a result, the insider received 45,229 and left with 26,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWPX has reached a high of $40.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWPX has traded an average of 51.76K shares per day and 56.68k over the past ten days. A total of 9.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.67M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NWPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 65.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 66.25k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $109.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $107.69M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Pipe Company’s year-ago sales were $102.55M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.39M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.79M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $461.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $333.31M, up 38.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $452.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $471M and the low estimate is $433.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.