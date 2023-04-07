Investing in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.95, down -4.44% from its previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0441 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79027 shares were traded. SGBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGBX has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1193, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5450.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGBX traded 216.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.53M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGBX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 259.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 367.59k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.55M to a low estimate of $5.55M. As of the current estimate, Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $8.45M, an estimated decrease of -34.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.34M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.59M and the low estimate is $39.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.