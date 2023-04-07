Is AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) closed at $4.64 in the last session, down -2.52% from day before closing price of $4.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 190169 shares were traded. AIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.50.

On November 23, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Aaron Thomas J bought 18,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 63,000 led to the insider holds 50,337 shares of the business.

Rollins Aaron bought 150,000 shares of AIRS for $466,500 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 14,811,956 shares after completing the transaction at $3.11 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Dean Dennis, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 33,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,000 and bolstered with 555,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRS has reached a high of $13.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0697.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIRS traded on average about 322.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 164.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.37M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 22.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $41.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.4M to a low estimate of $40.91M. As of the current estimate, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.56M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.98M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.31M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.29M and the low estimate is $190.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.