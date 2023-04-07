Is Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -7.44% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0127 from its previous closing price. On the day, 249979 shares were traded. GLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1737 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 92,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 41,400 led to the insider holds 190,264 shares of the business.

KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 8,000 shares of GLS for $3,120 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 98,264 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,625 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,947 and bolstered with 90,264 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLS has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7320.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLS traded on average about 396.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GLS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 514.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 510.79k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.38M and the low estimate is $51.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.