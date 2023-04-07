Is Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) closed at $0.84 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151049 shares were traded. ISPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8202.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ISPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $6.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on May 20, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Kallery David S bought 36,000 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 103,597 led to the insider holds 218,500 shares of the business.

Handler Brent L sold 73,466 shares of ISPO for $255,316 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,249 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Handler Brent L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,879 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider received 62,263 and left with 1,234,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPO has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1011, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3449.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ISPO traded on average about 259.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 169.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.05M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 959.62k with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 977.28k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $85.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.18M to a low estimate of $81.19M. As of the current estimate, Inspirato Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $82.07M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.41M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.46M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $363.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.53M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.02M and the low estimate is $391.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.