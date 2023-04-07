Is OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) closed at $0.33 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 228701 shares were traded. OP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.97M and an Enterprise Value of -1.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OP has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5951, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.0272.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OP traded on average about 903.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.84M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 331.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 516.05k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OP is 0.40, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 111.54%.