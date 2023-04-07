Is PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.47 in the prior trading day, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) closed at $0.44, down -5.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0240 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84170 shares were traded. PTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4131.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,946 led to the insider holds 7,243 shares of the business.

COHEN PETER A sold 15,106 shares of PTE for $20,023 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 757,515 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.27M and an Enterprise Value of -10.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTE has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9144.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 48.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 64.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.78M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 142.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 209.68k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.