Is this a Prime Time To acquire Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) stock

The price of Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) closed at $1.72 in the last session, down -3.91% from day before closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94353 shares were traded. BDSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BDSX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $21 previously.

On November 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 23, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Hutton Scott sold 16,278 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 29,286 led to the insider holds 199,726 shares of the business.

Cowie Robin Harper sold 4,220 shares of BDSX for $7,592 on Feb 09. The CFO, Sec’y & Treasurer now owns 99,275 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Siurek Ryan H, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,016 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider received 3,627 and left with 27,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDSX has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9459, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7663.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BDSX traded on average about 109.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 41.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.86M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BDSX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 241.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 274.12k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.9M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Biodesix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.55M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.1M, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.21M, up 38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.7M and the low estimate is $62.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.