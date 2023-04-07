Is this a Prime Time To acquire Conn’s Inc. (CONN) stock

After finishing at $5.29 in the prior trading day, Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) closed at $5.26, down -0.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 191658 shares were traded. CONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CONN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 4,000 shares for $6.35 per share. The transaction valued at 25,415 led to the insider holds 64,042 shares of the business.

MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 7,000 shares of CONN for $45,294 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 60,042 shares after completing the transaction at $6.47 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, MARTIN DOUGLAS H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,250 and bolstered with 47,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CONN now has a Market Capitalization of 194.43M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CONN has reached a high of $17.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 281.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 416.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.76M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CONN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 22.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $331.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $342.71M to a low estimate of $318.26M. As of the current estimate, Conn’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $402.49M, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $335.56M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.