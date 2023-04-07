Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) stock

The price of Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed at $21.08 in the last session, down -0.05% from day before closing price of $21.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264490 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when SHELTON JERRELL sold 2,599 shares for $20.79 per share. The transaction valued at 54,033 led to the insider holds 432,989 shares of the business.

Sawicki Mark W sold 1,362 shares of CYRX for $28,316 on Mar 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 61,670 shares after completing the transaction at $20.79 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,069 shares for $20.79 each. As a result, the insider received 22,225 and left with 96,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYRX traded on average about 404.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 264.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.37M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$5.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $58.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.3M to a low estimate of $56.97M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.44M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.48M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.48M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.61M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298.94M and the low estimate is $252.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.