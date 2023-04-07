Is this a Prime Time To acquire NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) stock

The price of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) closed at $0.17 in the last session, up 1.38% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156795 shares were traded. NBSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1717 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1683.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NBSE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 12, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

On June 16, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBSE has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2241, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4427.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NBSE traded on average about 324.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 137.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.02M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NBSE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 273.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 600.1k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.