Is this a Prime Time To acquire PARTS iD Inc. (ID) stock

After finishing at $0.20 in the prior trading day, PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) closed at $0.19, down -4.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76857 shares were traded. ID stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2041 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1880.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ID by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $4 previously.

On November 10, 2021, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $4.25.

On April 07, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 07, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Ciappina Antonino sold 19,890 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 16,051 led to the insider holds 77,453 shares of the business.

Agrawal Kailas sold 19,126 shares of ID for $15,435 on Dec 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 77,118 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Atwater Mark, who serves as the VP of Vendor Relations of the company, sold 18,360 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider received 14,817 and left with 73,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ID has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0543.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 53.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 79.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.69M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ID as of Jan 30, 2023 were 23.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 26.06k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $74.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.94M to a low estimate of $69.7M. As of the current estimate, PARTS iD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.59M, an estimated decrease of -29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.45M, a decrease of -12.10% over than the figure of -$29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $358.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $348.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $448.67M, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.68M and the low estimate is $341M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.