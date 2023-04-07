Is this a Prime Time To acquire SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) stock

The price of SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) closed at $10.01 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 176234 shares were traded. SKYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKYT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 05, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On July 16, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when DDK Developments, L.L.C. sold 5,000 shares for $10.43 per share. The transaction valued at 52,141 led to the insider holds 4,624,540 shares of the business.

Zibrowski Bart L sold 5,000 shares of SKYT for $52,141 on Mar 28. The 10% Owner now owns 4,624,540 shares after completing the transaction at $10.43 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Zibrowski Bart L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $11.38 each. As a result, the insider received 398,234 and left with 4,629,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $20.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKYT traded on average about 353.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 216.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.40M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.34M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $55.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.99M to a low estimate of $55M. As of the current estimate, SkyWater Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.53M, an estimated increase of 44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.15M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.85M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.4M and the low estimate is $241M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.