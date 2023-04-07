It’s a good day to be an Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) shareholder

In the latest session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) closed at $1.30 down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141084 shares were traded. COEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coeptis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COEP has reached a high of $21.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5079, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6262.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COEP has traded an average of 337.98K shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 5.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.19M. Insiders hold about 51.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COEP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 47.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 57.42k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.