It’s a good day to be an Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Cytosorbents Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.19, down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88732 shares were traded. CTSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTSO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 17, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 01, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on September 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Chan Phillip P. bought 5,859 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 7,382 led to the insider holds 897,279 shares of the business.

Chan Phillip P. bought 9,850 shares of CTSO for $12,411 on Dec 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 891,420 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Chan Phillip P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 14,291 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,064 and bolstered with 881,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTSO has reached a high of $4.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1660.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTSO traded 99.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 51.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.40M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CTSO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 665.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 524.98k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.93 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $8.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.9M to a low estimate of $7.3M. As of the current estimate, Cytosorbents Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.69M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.37M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.69M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.11M and the low estimate is $44.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.