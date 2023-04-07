It’s a good day to be an DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, DarioHealth Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.79, down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74666 shares were traded. DRIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On March 23, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 23, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Raphael Erez sold 1,200 shares for $6.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,449 led to the insider holds 1,112,059 shares of the business.

MCGRATH DENNIS M sold 9,872 shares of DRIO for $39,206 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 74,744 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRIO has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9362.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRIO traded 160.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 151.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.39M. Insiders hold about 18.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DRIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$2.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $6.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.7M to a low estimate of $5.3M. As of the current estimate, DarioHealth Corp.’s year-ago sales were $6.03M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7M, a decrease of -13.10% less than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.51M, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.8M and the low estimate is $28.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.