It’s a good day to be an Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) shareholder

In the latest session, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) closed at $0.86 down -6.41% from its previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0590 from its previous closing price. On the day, 100337 shares were traded. ENTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8610.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on March 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Toledano Miranda Jayne bought 30,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 30,300 led to the insider holds 86,800 shares of the business.

LIEBERMAN GERALD M bought 34,000 shares of ENTX for $19,380 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 194,209 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Yaacov-Garbeli Dana, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 26,580 shares for $0.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,247 and bolstered with 56,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 86.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTX has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0143, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0954.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENTX has traded an average of 235.90K shares per day and 134.59k over the past ten days. A total of 28.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.68M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 31.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 61.07k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Entera Bio Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $68k, an estimated increase of 47.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $100k, an increase of 127.30% over than the figure of $47.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.