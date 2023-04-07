It’s a good day to be an Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.40, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 136857 shares were traded. FRSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRSX’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 02, 2018, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRSX now has a Market Capitalization of 33.13M and an Enterprise Value of 5.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 56.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSX has reached a high of $1.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5485, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5970.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRSX traded 156.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 174.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.60M. Shares short for FRSX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 698.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 632.8k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15M and the low estimate is $1.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 858.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.