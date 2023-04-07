It’s a good day to be an MoneyLion Inc. (ML) shareholder

In the latest session, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) closed at $0.50 up 1.77% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135991 shares were traded. ML stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4938.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MoneyLion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On November 08, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on November 08, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Correia Richard bought 7,055 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 3,328,838 shares of the business.

Choubey Diwakar bought 1,400 shares of ML for $1,000 on Nov 30. The CEO, President and Director now owns 18,690,171 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Choubey Diwakar, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 67,780 and bolstered with 18,688,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ML has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6679, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0303.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ML has traded an average of 556.48K shares per day and 441.45k over the past ten days. A total of 254.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.10M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ML as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 4.32M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $91.2M to a low estimate of $89.9M. As of the current estimate, MoneyLion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.56M, an estimated increase of 63.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.3M, an increase of 38.10% less than the figure of $63.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.11M, up 93.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.4M and the low estimate is $416.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.