It’s an appealing income play to consider Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

After finishing at $0.36 in the prior trading day, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) closed at $0.34, down -5.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155754 shares were traded. CLVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3715 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3333.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Hague Henry R III sold 5,678 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,091 led to the insider holds 194,508 shares of the business.

Hague Henry R III sold 9,018 shares of CLVR for $3,832 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 200,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Hague Henry R III, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,728 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 4,282 and left with 209,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVR has reached a high of $2.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6126.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 181.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 115.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.45M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 367.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 491.23k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.19M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.9M, an increase of 70.40% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.37M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.7M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.