It’s an appealing income play to consider CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU)

After finishing at $3.54 in the prior trading day, CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) closed at $3.30, down -6.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135558 shares were traded. CVU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Caswell Richard S bought 2,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 6,199 led to the insider holds 60,961 shares of the business.

STINSON TERRY DEAN bought 30,000 shares of CVU for $93,000 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 186,037 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Caswell Richard S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,560 and bolstered with 58,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CPI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVU has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5024.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 45.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 38.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.67M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 4.04k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $24.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.2M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.74M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.8M, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.58M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.3M and the low estimate is $105.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.