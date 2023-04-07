It’s an appealing income play to consider EnerSys (ENS)

The price of EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) closed at $79.72 in the last session, down -1.26% from day before closing price of $80.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110545 shares were traded. ENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Zogby Andrew M. sold 4,352 shares for $90.66 per share. The transaction valued at 394,552 led to the insider holds 26,030 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EnerSys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENS has reached a high of $94.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENS traded on average about 194.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 177.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.10M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.18% stake in the company. Shares short for ENS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 930.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 926.52k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ENS is 0.70, which was 0.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for ENS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.83 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.39 and $5.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $958.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $982.55M to a low estimate of $943.1M. As of the current estimate, EnerSys’s year-ago sales were $907M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $944.87M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $932.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.