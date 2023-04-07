It’s an appealing income play to consider Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

After finishing at $1.32 in the prior trading day, Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) closed at $1.36, up 3.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 136373 shares were traded. KRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 24, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 24, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when DiMartino Jorge sold 10,153 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 17,621 led to the insider holds 355,440 shares of the business.

Al-Wakeel Yasir B. sold 9,026 shares of KRON for $15,665 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 355,719 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Dinsmore Christopher, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,291 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider received 10,918 and left with 285,001 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRON has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9189.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 303.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 211.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$3.35.