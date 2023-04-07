It’s an appealing income play to consider loanDepot Inc. (LDI)

The price of loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) closed at $1.47 in the last session, down -1.34% from day before closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178165 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4320.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LDI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Binowitz Dan sold 9,999 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 14,784 led to the insider holds 447,841 shares of the business.

Binowitz Dan sold 9,999 shares of LDI for $14,561 on Apr 05. The Managing Director now owns 457,840 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Lee John Hoon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,452 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 69,678 and left with 382,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $3.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7362.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LDI traded on average about 503.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 447.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.25M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LDI is 0.32, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $195.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.85M to a low estimate of $150.92M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $723.64M, an estimated decrease of -73.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.92M, a decrease of -61.60% over than the figure of -$73.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.14M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $782M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.