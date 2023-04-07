It’s an appealing income play to consider Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

The price of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) closed at $0.95 in the last session, down -4.30% from day before closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0426 from its previous closing price. On the day, 344720 shares were traded. PRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9101.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRE now has a Market Capitalization of 89.12M and an Enterprise Value of -68.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRE has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6780.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRE traded on average about 982.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 527.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.16M. Insiders hold about 33.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 730.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 106.72k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.63M and the low estimate is $243.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.