It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) stock

Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) closed the day trading at $2.47 down -8.86% from the previous closing price of $2.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74278 shares were traded. TKNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TKNO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Hood Lisa sold 2,046 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,811 led to the insider holds 31,234 shares of the business.

Hood Lisa bought 2,046 shares of TKNO for $8,661 on Nov 14. The Chief People Officer now owns 33,280 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Gunstream Stephen, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,716 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,264 and bolstered with 61,008 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKNO has reached a high of $17.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6413, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1241.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TKNO traded about 46.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TKNO traded about 29.38k shares per day. A total of 28.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.42M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TKNO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 194.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 199.03k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $8.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $7.8M. As of the current estimate, Alpha Teknova Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.15M, an estimated decrease of -27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.65M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.42M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $52.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.