It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Auddia Inc. (AUUD) stock

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) closed the day trading at $0.52 down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 128408 shares were traded. AUUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4871.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUUD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Thramann Jeffrey John bought 6,500 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 6,449 led to the insider holds 1,740,859 shares of the business.

Thramann Jeffrey John bought 2,500 shares of AUUD for $2,412 on Jul 12. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,734,359 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUUD has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1147.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUUD traded about 21.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUUD traded about 30.22k shares per day. A total of 12.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.96M. Insiders hold about 13.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUUD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 66.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 74.08k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37M and the low estimate is $1.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.