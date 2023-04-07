It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Baozun Inc. (BZUN) stock

The closing price of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) was $5.25 for the day, up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $5.17. In other words, the price has increased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 256272 shares were traded. BZUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BZUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, CLSA on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $7 from $4.40 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZUN has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.81.

Shares Statistics:

BZUN traded an average of 698.04K shares per day over the past three months and 531.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.40M. Shares short for BZUN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 2.48M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $400.31M to a low estimate of $387.32M. As of the current estimate, Baozun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440.86M, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.33M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.33M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.