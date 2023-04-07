It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) stock

The closing price of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) was $0.73 for the day, up 4.29% from the previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152278 shares were traded. LIZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6931.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lizhi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIZI has reached a high of $1.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8552.

Shares Statistics:

LIZI traded an average of 451.83K shares per day over the past three months and 181.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.27M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LIZI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 131.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 154.91k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.29M to a low estimate of $381.29M. As of the current estimate, Lizhi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $317.59M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $381.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $381.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.59M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.84M and the low estimate is $407.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.