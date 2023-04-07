It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) closed the day trading at $4.46 down -3.46% from the previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 341851 shares were traded. SHIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6389 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHIP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHIP now has a Market Capitalization of 119.16M and an Enterprise Value of 337.13M. As of this moment, Seanergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8121.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHIP traded about 263.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHIP traded about 258.64k shares per day. A total of 17.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.79M. Insiders hold about 59.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHIP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 6.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 100.90% for SHIP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:16 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $27.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.8M to a low estimate of $26.91M. As of the current estimate, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $56.7M, an estimated decrease of -52.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.2M, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$52.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.11M, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.7M and the low estimate is $107M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.