MNK (Mallinckrodt plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Mallinckrodt plc (AMEX: MNK) closed at $5.55 down -6.88% from its previous closing price of $5.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56975 shares were traded. MNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mallinckrodt plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Goodson Jason Daniel bought 1,133 shares for $8.38 per share. The transaction valued at 9,493 led to the insider holds 38,678 shares of the business.

SULAT JAMES R bought 15,000 shares of MNK for $128,155 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 82,553 shares after completing the transaction at $8.54 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SULAT JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $8.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,320 and bolstered with 67,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNK has reached a high of $31.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNK has traded an average of 54.60K shares per day and 81.75k over the past ten days. A total of 13.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.68M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MNK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 302.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 347.8k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.57 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.28. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16B, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.