MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFW) closed the day trading at $0.67 up 4.14% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0265 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159769 shares were traded. LIFW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIFW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 9,184 led to the insider holds 182,013 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIFW now has a Market Capitalization of 59.46M and an Enterprise Value of 341.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIFW has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3473.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIFW traded about 104.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIFW traded about 118.88k shares per day. A total of 3.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.48M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIFW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 427.81k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 339.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.