Nova Ltd. (NVMI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) was $96.43 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $98.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64903 shares were traded. NVMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 10, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $160 from $150 previously.

On September 17, 2021, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $125.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $103.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nova’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVMI has reached a high of $111.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.37.

Shares Statistics:

NVMI traded an average of 110.47K shares per day over the past three months and 92.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.51M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVMI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 647.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 642.01k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.06 and $5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.5M to a low estimate of $146.96M. As of the current estimate, Nova Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $121.52M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.39M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.11M, up 36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $538.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $568.15M and the low estimate is $520M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.