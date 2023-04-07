Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) was $23.85 for the day, up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $23.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 386756 shares were traded. NUVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUVL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.50 and its Current Ratio is at 24.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On June 24, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Noci Darlene sold 3,000 shares for $26.59 per share. The transaction valued at 79,765 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Miller Deborah Ann sold 2,000 shares of NUVL for $56,509 on Mar 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.25 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Noci Darlene, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $29.88 each. As a result, the insider received 89,646 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.26.

Shares Statistics:

NUVL traded an average of 213.86K shares per day over the past three months and 257.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.70M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.14M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 26.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.04 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.25 and -$3.69.