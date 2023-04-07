TCX (Tucows Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Tucows Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.10, up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $16.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88329 shares were traded. TCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 25, 2015, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Blacksheep Master Fund Ltd. sold 53,675 shares for $33.19 per share. The transaction valued at 1,781,495 led to the insider holds 1,047,123 shares of the business.

Blacksheep Master Fund Ltd. sold 4,700 shares of TCX for $157,167 on Jan 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,100,798 shares after completing the transaction at $33.44 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Blacksheep Master Fund Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600 shares for $33.27 each. As a result, the insider received 19,960 and left with 1,105,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCX has reached a high of $68.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCX traded 76.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 99.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.85M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TCX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 855.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 771.89k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 14.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $381M. It ranges from a high estimate of $381M to a low estimate of $381M. As of the current estimate, Tucows Inc.’s year-ago sales were $321.14M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $381M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $381M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.14M, up 18.60% from the average estimate.