The name Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.49, up 1.88% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223349 shares were traded. ALPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4702.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPP has reached a high of $1.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6405.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALPP traded 488.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 328.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.65M. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.91M, compared to 10.99M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.03M and the low estimate is $146.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.