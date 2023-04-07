The name Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) closed at $0.27 down -6.28% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0181 from its previous closing price. On the day, 181937 shares were traded. AMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2941 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2522.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 17, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On June 30, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On June 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. sold 1,802 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 901 led to the insider holds 73,626 shares of the business.

Cross Shawn sold 934 shares of AMTI for $467 on Mar 01. The President & COO now owns 60,156 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Kanwar Bittoo, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 539 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 270 and left with 78,005 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has reached a high of $7.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5017, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1825.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMTI has traded an average of 198.68K shares per day and 160.69k over the past ten days. A total of 39.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.04M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 592.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 1.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$2.81.