The name BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.03, down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $12.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77518 shares were traded. BCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCBP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Robbins Spencer B. bought 200 shares for $13.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,782 led to the insider holds 82,809 shares of the business.

LYGA JOSEPH bought 2,000 shares of BCBP for $27,760 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 174,593 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, BIELAN JUDITH Q, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,050 shares for $14.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 58,300 and bolstered with 13,426 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BCB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCBP has reached a high of $20.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCBP traded 75.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 99.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.85M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCBP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 317.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 272.8k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, BCBP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.33. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for BCBP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 125:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $32.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.27M to a low estimate of $31.74M. As of the current estimate, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.47M, an estimated increase of 32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.46M, an increase of 18.30% less than the figure of $32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.18M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.54M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.39M and the low estimate is $138.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.